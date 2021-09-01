T-minus 14 days until California’s recall election

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – It is T-minus 14 days until election day here in California.

That means it’s the final stretch for gubernatorial candidates to make their plea to voters.

Assemblyman and gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kiley, who represents California’s 6th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to his plans as governor.

Byrnes asked Assemblyman Kiley if a single year in office would be enough time to make significant change in California.

Assemblyman Kiley responded that should he be elected, he would immediately terminate California’s state of emergency status in regards to coronavirus, which would allow people to “go back to living their lives.”

“I’d go about immediately using executive authority to unwind Gavin Newsom’s one-man rule,” Assemblyman Kiley said.

He added that he would restore all freedoms that Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken away from Californians.