Tackling human trafficking in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Anywhere from 3,000 to 8,000 victims of human trafficking take place in San Diego, one of the regions with the highest statistics on human trafficking in the nation.

Jamie Beck, Founder of Free to Thrive, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss her work fighting human trafficking in San Diego.

Vice Chair Nora Vargas led this initiative to enhance human trafficking prevention and coordination, which the County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved last month.