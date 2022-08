Taco Fest comes to the Del Mar Racetrack





DEL MAR (KUSI) – Saturday Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Taco and Beer fest will be held at the Del Mar Racetrack.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Mike Connelly, owner of Global Tacos Grill, and Arturo Arroyo, owner and operator of BigBoyz Tacos–both of whom will have stands at the Del Mar Racetrack.

Tickets range from $20-$50 and can be found at dmtc.com.