Take a class and get crafty at the San Diego Craft Collective in Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Looking to get crafty? Well the San Diego Craft Collective in Liberty Station offers a variety of hands-on arts & craft workshops for all ages and skill levels.

Their full calendar can be viewed here and some of their classes this month include Fused Glass, Ceramics, Sewing, Macramé, Succulent Dream Catcher, Weaving, and more!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out in the Art District with a couple of local artists to talk about taking a class and getting crafty!

www.artsdistrictlibertystation.com