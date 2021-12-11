‘Take Back the Park Holiday Event’ a special San Diego Police Department event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Captain Manny Del Toro, Southeastern Division of the San Diego Police department about their upcoming “Take Back the Park Holiday Event”.

Willie Henderson Park has had trouble with gang activity. Area kids and youth sports teams are afraid to use the sports facilities at the park. This fun-filled event is geared towards bring families back to the park and enjoying the community asset.

On Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Willie Henderson Sports Complex, the Holiday in the Park community event and toy giveaway will take place.

Events like a toy giveaway, rock climbing walls, laser tag, free Barrio Dogg hot dogs, and music and entertainment, will make this an event that you do not want to miss.