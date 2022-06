Take your dad to the San Diego Wooden Boat Festival this Father’s Day!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Are you still looking for Father’s Day Weekend plans?

Well Kacey McKinnon was live at the Koehler Kraft Boatyard in Shelter Island with details.

June 18-19, the Koehler Kraft Boatyard will be hosting the 31st annual San Diego Wooden Boat Festival.

The weekend festivities include live music, food, a variety of booths, activities for children.

More information can be found HERE