Taking a closer look into the case of La Mesa Police Officer Matthew Dages

LA MESA (KUSI) – A confrontation between La Mesa Police Officer Matthew Dages and 23-year-old Amaurie Johnson sparked protests and a riot that destroyed much of the business district in La Mesa. It happened May 27, 2020, two days after the death of George Floyd.

Dages was fired and now faces charges for filing a false police report.

Matthew Dages was assigned to trolley enforcement detail for the Grossmont station. The detail was coordinated by the La Mesa Police Department.

According to police reports, the officer believed Johnson was smoking in the area, something that is not allowed. As a part of the detail, officers were supposed to verify people in the trolley station had a valid trolley pass. When Johnson said he did not have a trolley pass, the officer detained him.

A little over five minutes into the incident, Officer Dages placed Johnson under arrest.

The officer told Johnson the charge is a misdemeanor and will sign and release, meaning that after booking, he will agree to a Notice to Appear.

La Mesa police ended up dropping the charges against Johnson. Dages was fired for violating department rules and regulations. He was then charged with falsifying a police report. According to the now-retired chief of LMPD, Dages made false and misleading statements regarding Johnson’s alleged smoke and fare evasion violations.

Officials also reviewed the officer’s actions for excessive use of force.

According to the Use of Force Coordinator, when asked if the officer’s actions were reasonable, the Lieutenant responded, “the level of force was both reasonable and necessary based on Mr. Johnson’s resistance and his actions.”

Dages agreed to take a polygraph and answered these two questions:

Did you have any racial bias, when detaining and arresting Johnson?

Did you lie on your police report regarding the detention and arrest of Johnson?

Dages answered “no” to both. According to the examiner, he answered truthfully.

Dages filed with the superior court to be reinstated, including restoring back pay and benefits. A decision on that is expected sometime in December.