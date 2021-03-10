Taking Care of Your Pet’s Allergies with Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Springtime pollen ignites allergies in humans and your pets. Helen Woodward Animal Center spokesperson Jessica Gerke joined Good Morning San Diego to share what you need to know.

TYPES OF ALLERGIES

The most common types of allergies fit into two broad categories.

• Food allergies

• Environmental allergies – includes a wide variety of things from plant and tree pollens to dander from other animals and people.

Environmental allergies cover another very common allergy for pets, flea allergies. Dogs and cats with flea allergies can have serious itching reactions from just a single flea bite. The effects of one bite can linger for several days causing a cascade of itching and potentially self-inflicted wounds from excessive scratching.



SYMPTOMS OF ALLERGIES

Allergies can have a wide variety of symptoms in pets. This variety of symptoms has to do with the severity of the allergy, the type of allergy, and the pet’s reaction to it.

• Minor symptoms MAY include swollen or red eyes, mild, clear eye or nose discharge, or mild scratching.

• More severe symptoms include scratching at a specific area on the body until it becomes red, oozy and irritated – ALSO CALLED “hot spots”.

• The most common symptom for allergies is itching. This can range from minor itching with no signs of trauma to the skin to large areas of redness and skin flaking or scabbing.



TREATMENTS FOR ALLERGIES

Treatment for allergic dogs and cats depends greatly on what types of allergies affect them and to what degree of severity.

MINOR SYMPTOM TREATMENTS include:

Antihistamines such as like Benadryl, Zyrtec, and Claratin. There are also prescription antihistamines designed for pets

Mild soothing shampoos such as ones that contain Aloe or Oatmeal.

SEVERE ALLERGY TREATMENTS include:

Targeted immunotherapy which means allergy injections.

A cone to prevent pets from scratching their “hot spots” – When the skin barrier is compromised from too much itching from allergies many animals develop secondary bacterial or yeast infections that must be treated along with the allergies to ensure relief for your pet.

Long term medications to reduce allergy symptoms such as itching.