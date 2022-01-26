Taking public transit from Coronado to UTC with Mayor Richard Bailey





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As you know, SANDAG recently passed an enormous Regional Transportation plan, costing taxpayers an estimated $160 billion.

The plan was passed without the extremely controversial mileage tax, but some fear that supporters of the plan will not actually ditch the mileage tax when it comes down to it. But at the time, that’s the plan.

Since the mileage tax was so unpopular, SANDAG Board members, including Mayor Todd Gloria who voted in favor of the plan claimed they weren’t in favor of the mileage tax just moments before the vote.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey voted against the plan, and spent the day with KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to test out San Diego’s newest transportation option, the Blue Line trolley.

Mayor Bailey voted against SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan, because he believes the people of Coronado do not benefit from any of the proposed transit projects. As it turns out, he was right.

They started at 7:00 AM at Coronado City Hall, and went all the way up to UTC. According to Google Maps, that exact trip is a 22-minute drive!

KUSI checked in with Mayor Bailey and McKinnon every step of the way, and they finally arrived at their destination about 1 hour and 40 minutes later!

The full broadcast coverage of their travel is below:

