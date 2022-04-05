Talk to your friends and family about healthy relationships
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every 68 seconds a sexual assault happens in the United States.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month making it a time to discuss the growing problem and look for solutions.
CEO of the Center for Community Solutions, Verna Griffin-Tabor, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to share tips on how to help prevent assault and support survivors.
Tips from CCS:
• Ask for consent in everyday interactions and respect when someone says no.
• Teach children they are allowed to say no.
• Engage teens in safety conversations and teach them to stand up for others when they witness warning signs of sexual violence.
• Talk to your friends and family about healthy relationships.
• Challenge comments that place blame on the victim.
• Believe survivors when they share their experiences and tell them they did not deserve the abuse.