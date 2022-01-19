Talking filibuster, Democrat hypocrisy, and Harry Reid nuclear option

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrats are pushing a vote to scrap a filibuster and get new voting legislation passed today.

However, it is considered a long shot bid to pass President Biden’s Voting Rights Bill and the effort is expected to fail due to opposition from 52 senators including two key democrats.

Senator Chuck Schumer took the floor to speak on the vote yesterday saying, “If senate republicans are going to oppose it, they should not be allowed to sit in their office.”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Joseph Perkins, KUSI Political Contributor, explaining what is going on in the Capitol today.