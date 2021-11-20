Talmadge Art Show returns for its first in-person show for 2021





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Talmadge Art Show, supplying a plethora of exciting new artists, food trucks, firebreathers and more, returns Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Liberty Station Conference Center located at 2600 Laning Rd.

The show has grown to include up to 80 artists creating high quality crafts.

Parking and admission is free for the one-day art show.

Sharon Gorevitz, Founder and Producer of the Talmadge Art Show, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the show.