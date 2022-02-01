Tamika Nelson becomes first woman to lead San Diego County Probation Department

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tamika Nelson is the new chief of the San Diego County Probation Department, and is the first woman to lead as chief.

More than half of California’s probation officers are women and until now, no females have held the top probation job in San Diego County.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with newly appointed Chief Tamika Nelson about her new job and what this new position means to her as she makes history in San Diego.