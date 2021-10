Tanya Brown discusses signs of domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Domestic awareness is more important than ever, as the country saw a rise in domestic violence during the pandemic.

Tanya Brown, the sister of murder victim Nicole Brown Simpson, discussed how to recognize the signs with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, please visit www.sddvc.org or call 1-800-787-3224.