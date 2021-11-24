Tanya Brown: What you should know about domestic violence during the holidays





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As families gather and meet with relatives in homes for Thanksgiving, domestic violence advocates are saying to take the time to increase your awareness of an issue impacting one in four women — domestic violence.

Tanya Brown, Life Coach, Speaker, and Nicole Brown’s little sister, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the importance of tackling domestic violence.

As a society, we need to take domestic violence very seriously, Brown emphasized.

Brown described not knowing about the domestic violence O.J. Simpson was inflicting upon her sister at the time.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: (800) 799-SAFE (7233)