Target removes controversial transgender collection after extreme backlash





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Target is under fire for their Pride Month collection, which promotes “tuck friendly” and “binding” clothing for infants and children. One of the designers of the products being sold at Target was a self-described “Satan Sympathizer.”

The collection reportedly caused Target to hold an “emergency meeting,” in order to prevent another “Bud Light situation.”

Target quickly decided to remove the controversial Pride Month collection as videos of the shocking “tuck friendly” products began spreading online.

Tuesday evening, after Target removed the items, California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted the company for “selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists.”

CEO of Target Brian Cornell selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists is a real profile in courage. This isn’t just a couple stores in the South. There is a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country. Wake up America. This doesn’t stop here.… https://t.co/1vRgukaT0g — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2023

The leaders of The Battle Cry US, Brittany Mayer, Carrie Prejean-Boller and Melissa O’Connor published many posts to their social media channels highlighting the products in the collection, as they urged parents and mothers across the country to avoid shopping at Target.

Melissa O’Connor joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to share her reaction to Target’s Pride Month collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BATTLE CRY | Official (@thebattlecry_us)

Earlier this week, Carrie Prejean-Boller visited an Encinitas Target and shared a video of their display to her Instagram profile, which KUSI reposted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Prejean Boller (@carrieprejeanboller)