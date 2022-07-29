Taste of Pacific Islander showcases Pacific Islander cuisine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2nd Annual Filipino American Friendship Festival is this Saturday.

The festival will feature authentic Filipino food, cultural dances, art, and vendors.

Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Bali Hai we will showcase San Diego’s best Pacific Islander cuisine

JoAnn Fields, Government and Public Relations Director with API Initiative, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego to discuss the upcoming festival.