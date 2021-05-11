Tatis goes on injured list due to health, safety protocols

DENVER (AP) — San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols.

Joining Tatis on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced before their game at Colorado.

San Diego was expected to make corresponding moves later in the day.

Tatis spent time on the injured list last month with inflammation in his left shoulder.

He leads the Padres with nine homers and 23 runs scored.