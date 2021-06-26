Tatis missing All-Star Home Run Derby, then hits 3 HRs vs Az

Fernando Tatis Jr. will not be participating in the home run derby. #padres pic.twitter.com/l8Ac2DWwPx — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) June 25, 2021

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit three home runs, connecting hours after saying he would not participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.

Tatis cited his left shoulder, which he said is at 75% following an injury early this season.

The 22-year-old shortstop looked in peak form against Arizona, homering in each of his first three at-bats Friday night.

Tatis is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels for the major league lead with 25 home runs.

This was the first three-homer game of Tatis’ career.

The major league record for home runs in a game is four, done 18 times, most recently by J.D. Martinez in 2017.