Tatís “took steroids, there’s no doubt about it,” says Burt Grossman





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Padres player Fernando Tatís Jr. claims his use of performance enhancing drugs (PED’s) was an accident. Regardless, the infraction led to an 80 game suspension that will last halfway into next season.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined on “Good Morning San Diego” by Burt Grossman, co-host of KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report, to discuss Tatís’ claims and the position he has left his team in for the remainder of the season.

“He took steroids, there’s no doubt about it but, again, he did it to get back on the field. He wasn’t even playing, it wasn’t like he was cheating the numbers or wanted more home runs more, triples, or anything else,” said Grossman.