Tax payer watchdog organization questions city attorney’s part in 101 Ash St. payments

DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – The ongoing controversy over the purchase of 101 Ash St. continues.

Just a day after the city attorney filed a lawsuit to void their lease-to-own agreements for two properties downtown, a watchdog organization is pushing back.

They claim the “volunteer” advisor to the city was actually paid millions for the part played in a massive real estate deal gone terribly wrong and that the city attorney was allegedly aware of the payments.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards joined viewers live from downtown with more.