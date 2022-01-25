Tax season begins today. Here’s how you can avoid delays and get a quicker return

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now that the jolliest season is over, it’s time for what is likely the least jolly time of year for those in particular brackets — tax season!

Monday marked the start of the 2022 tax season.

The Internal Revenue Service launched the season’s start with a pressing reminder for taxpayers to take extra precaution when filing electronically to speed up refunds.

This tax season began earlier than last year’s (Feb. 12, 2021), and taxes are due on April 18, a change from the usual April 15 deadline due to the Emancipation Day holiday falling on April 15.

The IRS has anticipated that those filing electronically, with direct deposit (and without issues) should receive their refunds within 21 days of when they originally filed.

Raphael Tulino, Public Affairs Officer and IRS Spokesperson, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the details of 2022’s tax season.

Massachusetts and Maine taxpayers, as well as disaster victims, have later filing dates in certain locations.