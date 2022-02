Tax season is kicking up and so are IRS scams





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During tax season you need to make sure to protect your personal and financial information though the year and watch out for IRS impersonation scams!.

Most of the scams look like text messages, e-mails, and phone schemes.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Raphael Tulino, IRS Media Relations, about watching out for signs of potential unemployment fraud.