Taylor Guitars named World’s Most Innovated Companies in the Manufacturing Sector

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Taylor Guitars named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in the Manufacturing Sector for 2022.

Taylor’s inclusion was the result of it’s groundbreaking sustainability initiatives including forest restoration.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at Taylor Guitars to talk to them about there accomplishments and what they are doing for the planet.