Taylor Guitars plants trees for Arbor Month Celebration





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Local company Taylor Guitars celebrated Arbor Month by planting trees at Wells Park in El Cajon on May 15.

Particularly, five shamel ash trees were planted in the 18-acre park.

Bob Taylor, Taylor Guitars Co-Founder and President, joined KUSI’s Maddison Sinclair that morning to discuss new sustainability practices in Taylor Guitars.

Taylor described that trees that would have otherwise ended up as firewood or in a dump, were now having their ashes used to beautifully color Taylor Guitars a rustic dark wood color.