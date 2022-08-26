Teaching and learning difficult due to busted AC in schools





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thirty-year-old air conditioning systems across San Diego and unusually hot weather have left students uncomfortable in classrooms during the first weeks of school.

At times the issue has been so bad that temperatures are hotter inside the classroom than out. If AC does work, it’s spotty throughout the day. Students are having trouble focusing in 85 degree classes.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was live at Rancho Bernardo High with the details.