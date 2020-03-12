Team Hoyt San Diego’s annual fundraising dinner postponed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Team Hoyt San Diego is a non-profit that assists families in inclusion in sports, running races, and triathlons. The chapter is inspired by the father and son duo, Dick and Rick Hoyt. Dick and Rick compete together in endurance events year round.

Team Hoyt San Diego works to partner with local organizations to show support for its cause through donations as well as to provide assistance at races and events.

The planned dinner on Friday night was postponed due to health concerns because of coronavirus.