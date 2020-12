Team Makasi and Surf and Soul join forces for Christmas Toy Drive

Team Makasi and Surf and Soul join forces for Christmas toy drive. All about giving back to the community during a very rough time during the Coronavirus Pandemic. A very incredible gesture that will benefit kids to have some holiday cheer and presents to open this year. Very tough and trying times for everyone in San Diego struggling to just stay afloat financially let alone try and buy gifts this year.