Tech-Angels empower connection for the elderly through donated tech devices and tutoring

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three teens from North County are putting their tech savvy skills together to help the elderly community.

Tech-Angels helps to collect smart devices to give to seniors living in memory care facilities and nursing homes. When the brothers and their team leaders bring them to the residents, they walk them through setting up the devices, adding residents’ contacts and downloading games for them and much more.

Jaiden Seelinger, Keanu Seelinger, Milaan Seelinger and Benjamin Allen joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share details about Tech-Angels, and why they devote their time to helping the elderly.

For more information, click here.