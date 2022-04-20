Tech CEO launches US Senate campaign to make computers safe for humanity

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California tech executive Dan O’Dowd is running for U.S. Senate on a campaign of challenging Elon Musk, particularly calling for Tesla self-driving vehicles to be banned from American roads.

He recently launched a multi-million dollar television ad campaign to stop these self-driving vehicles.

O’Dowd joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of his campaign.

The founder and chief executive of Green Hills Software is also running on a campaign of reinforcing the nation’s power grid.

Tesla’s self-driving software needs to be fully developed before being put out on the road, O’Dowd emphasized.