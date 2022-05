Ted Leitner and Larry Luchino to be inducted into San Diego Padres Hall of Fame





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This coming July, the San Diego Padres will add two more names to their franchise Hall of Fame, Larry Luchino and Ted Leitner.

Larry Luchino is widely recognized as the man that made Petco Park happen and Mr. Ted Leitner became the voice of San Diego Sports.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Paul Rudy got to talk with Ted Leitner about his induction.