Teen arrested in alleged hate-crime stabbing of teenage girl

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A 16-year-old boy suspected of stabbing a teenage girl in an apparent hate crime in Lakeside was arrested Monday.

The suspect, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, allegedly was in a group of youths who angrily confronted the 16-year-old victim, who is Black, and members of her family in the 12000 block of Mapleview Street about 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Apparently upset about an assault that had occurred earlier in the day, the hostile teens shouted racial slurs at the girl and her relatives, sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Wray said. During an ensuing scuffle, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the back, then ran off along with his cohorts, Wray said.

The girl was hospitalized in undisclosed condition.

“After talking to the victim’s family, deputies were able to identify and arrest a juvenile believed to be the girlfriend of the suspect, for brandishing a weapon,” Wray said. “She was later released to the custody of her guardian.”

Details of the arrest of the suspected assailant were not released.