Teen boy suffers life-threatening gunshot wound to the head in National City





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – A teenage boy who was found with a gunshot wound to his head is on life support, police said Thursday.

Police officers located the boy near intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National City Police Department.

“Medics arrived and the victim was immediately taken to a local trauma center where he is currently on life support,” Sgt. Vincent Fernando said. “His injury is considered non-survivable.”

The victim’s name was not released.

NCPD detectives later learned that three suspects left the scene heading east on East 16th Street after the incident occurred from witness accounts.