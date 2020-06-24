Teen Killed, 7 others injured in Carlsbad rollover crash

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – One teenager was killed and seven other teens were injured in a solo vehicle rollover crash early Wednesday in Carlsbad, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 2:25 a.m. on Carlsbad Village Drive near Valley Street.

“It was a single-vehicle rollover with eight teenage occupants,” Carlsbad Police Department spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said. “Seven of the teens were taken to local area hospitals and tragically one died at the scene.”

No further details about the victims or the extent of their injuries were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation, but the Toyota 4Runner apparently rolled several times before coming to rest on its side.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, Reyes said.

Police shut down both directions of Carlsbad Village Drive between Highland Drive and Monroe Street for the crash investigation.