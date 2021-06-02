Teen organizes book drive to benefit poverty-stricken San Diego schools
POWAY (KUSI) – The school year is coming to an end, but a Poway teenager wanted to help students around the county prepare for the year to come.
14-year old Katherine Gavigan organized a local book drive to provide books for struggling students to read during the summer.
She joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss her book drive.
The book drive will end June 4 and all books will be donated to students and San Diego’s most poverty-stricken schools.
Books can be dropped off at the office of any of these schools:
– Twin Peaks Middle School
– Tierra Bonita Elementary School
– Turtleback Elementary
– Sunset Hills Elementary
– Black Mountain Middle School