Teen organizes book drive to benefit poverty-stricken San Diego schools

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

POWAY (KUSI) – The school year is coming to an end, but a Poway teenager wanted to help students around the county prepare for the year to come.

14-year old Katherine Gavigan organized a local book drive to provide books for struggling students to read during the summer.

She joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss her book drive.

The book drive will end June 4 and all books will be donated to students and San Diego’s most poverty-stricken schools.

Books can be dropped off at the office of any of these schools:
– Twin Peaks Middle School
– Tierra Bonita Elementary School
– Turtleback Elementary
– Sunset Hills Elementary
– Black Mountain Middle School

