Teen organizes book drive to benefit poverty-stricken San Diego schools

POWAY (KUSI) – The school year is coming to an end, but a Poway teenager wanted to help students around the county prepare for the year to come.

14-year old Katherine Gavigan organized a local book drive to provide books for struggling students to read during the summer.

She joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss her book drive.

The book drive will end June 4 and all books will be donated to students and San Diego’s most poverty-stricken schools.

Books can be dropped off at the office of any of these schools:

– Twin Peaks Middle School

– Tierra Bonita Elementary School

– Turtleback Elementary

– Sunset Hills Elementary

– Black Mountain Middle School