Teen shot in neck in Rolando neighborhood, expected to survive





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 19-year-old man was expected to survive a gunshot wound to the neck he suffered in a drive-by shooting in the Rolando neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. Monday on Alamo Drive just north of University Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Investigators determined the victim had just parked and exited his car when a silver Dodge Charger drove by, Buttle said. The victim pointed a gun at the Dodge, but someone in the Dodge fired a single shot, striking the victim in the neck.

Officers found the 19-year-old man bleeding in a driveway with a “through and through” gunshot wound to his neck, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was expected to survive, Buttle said.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.