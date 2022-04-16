Teen stabbed in the head in Mira Mesa Recreation Center





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A teenage boy allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl in the head late Friday afternoon at Mira Mesa Recreation Center, sending her to a hospital.

The alleged assault in the 8500 block of New Salem Street was reported shortly before 5 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim’s father took her to a trauma center for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, and the assailant — believed to be 16 or 17 years old — remained at large as of 5:30 p.m., Buttle said.