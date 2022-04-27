Teen who died in double-fatal car crash in Torrey Pines area ID’d

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified one of two teenagers killed when the sports car they were riding in careened off an ocean- front street at high speed and tumbled down a rocky embankment onto Torrey Pines State Beach.

Joshua Manzanares, 19, and another passenger were hurled from the southbound 2020 Subaru WRX when it veered out of control on Torrey Pines Road near Los Penasquitos Lagoon shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, crashed through a guardrail and rolled side-over-side onto the beach, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Manzanares, a Lake Elsinore resident, died at the scene. The identity of the other fatally injured youth has not been released.

Emergency crews freed three teenagers from the mangled car and took them to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of trauma ranging in severity from major to superficial, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The 19-year-old man who had been behind the wheel of the sedan escaped the accident with minor injuries, according to police. Though investigators suspect that intoxication was a factor in the crash, it remained unclear Wednesday whether the driver, whose name also has not yet been made public, will face criminal charges in the case.

