Teenage baseball player is trying to make his school’s team — without hands or feet





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Being born without hands or feet has never stopped Landis Sims, 15-year-old athlete from Challenged Athletes Foundation, from trying all kinds of new sports and excelling at them.

The high school freshman was recently mentored by Padres player Joe Musgrove in San Diego.

A documentary is still in the making on Landis, dubbed “Just Watch Me,” and has been filming his life for seven years.

Sims himself joined KUSI to discuss his story and the documentary.