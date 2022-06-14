Teenage boy arrested and in juvenile hall on suspicion of murder in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – A teenage boy was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies found the victim dead on a Lemon Grove sidewalk with obvious signs of trauma to his upper body after reports of shots fired near Palm Street and Mulder Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A male was seen running from where the victim was found.

The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 15- year-old boy near the 8100 block of Mazer Street at around 7 p.m. Monday, Steffen said.

The unidentified teen was booked into the juvenile detention facility on suspicion of murder.

“The suspect and the victim attended the same high school,” the lieutenant said. “The circumstances and motivation are still under investigation.”

The victim’s identity is known and his family has been notified, Steffen said.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, after-hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.