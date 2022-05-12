Teenage boy suffers minor injuries after stabbing in Escondido





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A stabbing near an Escondido middle school left a teenage boy with minor injuries Thursday.

The assault in the 900 block of East Mission Avenue was reported shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.

Paramedics took the “high school-aged” victim — whose age was not immediately confirmed — to a hospital for treatment of superficial wounds, EPD Lt. Craig Miller said.

Following the stabbing, the assailant fled to the east on foot. He was described only as young and dressed in black clothing.

Administrators at Mission Middle School, which is a short distance from the site of the assault, placed the campus on lockdown as a precaution as police searched the neighborhood for the assailant, Miller said.