Teenage Wheelchair basketball player gifted wheelchair from Challenged Athlete Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ella Rodriguez was born in Gilroy, Ca with a deformed right foot and her leg was amputated when she was a baby.

Since she was the only person with a disability in her town, she wrote a letter to Santa when she was nine asking for a friend that looked like her.

Her mom posted the letter on Facebook and Travis Ricks from Challenged Athlete Foundation reached out to her.

She received a new wheelchair basketball chair from CAF at a New Orleans Pelicans during a team shootaround.

Rodriguez was instrumental in getting a fifth-grade teammate of hers named Braulio a wheelchair basketball chair as well.

She is now a high school junior and could either run track or play wheelchair basketball in college and possibly on the Paralympic level.