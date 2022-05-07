Teenagers arrested for alleged road-rage shooting in Chula Vista intersection

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Two 19-year-olds were arrested during a traffic stop Friday for allegedly taking part in a possible road-rage dispute and a resulting shooting that left a motorist wounded at a busy Chula Vista intersection.

The suspected shooter, Gillio Calais Repetto of Bonita, was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and the woman allegedly driving the vehicle he was riding in when the fracas broke out, Serenity Renee Nieblas of Chula Vista, was booked for allegedly aiding in the escape of a wanted suspect.

The gunfire near Sunset View Park erupted about 10 a.m. Wednesday, after Nieblas and the driver of another car stopped for a red light alongside one another on Olympic Parkway at Town Center Drive, Chula Vista Police Department Capt. Phil Collum said.

Moments later, Repetto and the man behind the wheel of the other vehicle got out and began fighting for unknown reasons, according to police.

During the scuffle, Repetto allegedly shot the other man with a handgun, then got back into Nieblas’ silver Hyundai, at which point she allegedly drove off to the east.

The victim, a 34-year-old Chula Vista resident, drove away while calling 911. After reporting the shooting, he pulled over and waited for paramedics, who took him to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening bullet wounds. His name has not been released.

The relationship between the victim and either of the suspects, if any, was not immediately clear, police said.