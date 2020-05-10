Telehealth options for military families during COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jenny Lynne is an outreach specialist at the Cohen Military Family Clinic at the Veterans Village of San Diego in Mission Valley and she joined good morning San Diego to discuss Telehealth options for military families.

Lynne shed some light on free telehealth options they have available amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that are valuable resources for people that cannot get out to see a provider in person but still need services to meet their personal mental and emotional health needs.