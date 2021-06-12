Temperatures are heating up and so are San Diego’s real estate prices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As temperatures rise in San Diego, its real estate market is also following suit.

Kara Kay from Compass Realty joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the market.

Median home sales go up over 13% year after year to $670,000.

There are around 30,000 homes for sale which is two-thirds less than normal in a balanced market.

From June 2020 to May 2021 pending house sales in San Diego went up over 24%.