Temporary protected status varies for Ukrainians fleeing to seek refuge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Ukrainian woman and her three children were able to seek asylum Thursday after she was denied entry under the Biden administration’s sweeping restrictions for seeking humanitarian protection.

A growing number of Russians and Ukrainians are traveling to Mexico, buying throwaway cars and driving across the border into the United States to seek asylum, a trend that could accelerate as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced more than a million people to flee their homes.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Esther Valdes Clayton, Immigration Attorney, about the possibility of thousands seeking refuge in the United States coming in through the US-Mexico border.