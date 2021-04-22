Tens of millions of gallons of raw sewage from Tijuana flows into the ocean on Earth Day





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – In honor of Earth Day, KUSI’s Dan Plante is back in Imperial Beach covering the same environmental disaster he covered over 40 years ago as a student at San Diego State University.

Even on Earth Day 2021, tens of millions of gallons of raw sewage is flowing into the ocean from the Tijuana River, and the United States government has done nothing to stop it. Even on Earth Day, the beach in IB is closed due to health concerns.

In celebration of Earth Day, President Joe Biden and other “climate leaders” attended the climate action summit, but they all failed to mention the biggest environmental disaster in the United States, if not the planet. Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said “there is nothing else that approaches the scale of this problem.”

For a group of politicians that talk a big game about environmental and social justice, there is neither for the people who live around Imperial Beach.

As KUSI’s Dan Plante explained, “they either don’t know it’s here, or they simply don’t care.” Plante added that neither Mexico, nor the United States governments are doing anything to stop this crisis.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said so far, there has been no difference between the Trump administration and the Biden administration. Explaining, “in fact, things may actually be worse right now.”

Dedina says, “Mexico is the villain here, and they’ve weaponized the Tijuana River, they’re hurting our Navy SEALs, they’re hurting our border patrol agents, and frankly, I told this to folks in Mexico, you are killing us. They are killing the city, they are killing our residents, and they are killing our Navy SEALs.”

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported that, “even though Mexico may be the villain, the United States government has become the villain’s sidekick. Just last year, the Trump administration included $300 million to help stop this environmental disaster, but the Biden administration is once again debating how to spend that money, so it’s back to the drawing board.”

The massive amounts of raw sewage isn’t just hurting those who go into the ocean. Over the last few weeks, Mayor Dedina said people in San Ysidro, South San Diego and Imperial Beach, who live near the Tijuana River, “were getting headaches and nauseous, from the sewage smell in their homes, because Mexico is discharging 30-40 million gallons a day of sewage and toxic waste, everyday into the river. It didn’t rain, they just decided to turn off the pump station, and allow that sewage to go into the ocean because they don’t care, and they know nobody else cares as well, except for us.”

After all these years, there has been no consequences for Mexico dumping millions and millions of gallons of sewage into our ocean.

It’s been 40 years since Mexico first started dumping sewage into the ocean, and the problem is only getting worse.

