Tens of thousands without power Oct. 4 in unplanned outage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for several hours today.

The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan Heights and Mountain View,

according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The majority of the outages hit at about 9:45 a.m., knocking out service to 48,265 SDG&E customers in Balboa Park, Bay Terraces, Chollas Creek, City Heights, the College area, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Golden Hill, Kensington, La Mesa, La Presa, Lemon Grove, Normal Heights, North Park, Oak Park, Paradise Hills, Rancho San Diego, Rolando, Skyline, Spring Valley, Talmadge, University Heights and Valencia Park, the utility reported.

Among the affected locations was the western side of San Diego State University, according to SDSU officials.

Shortly after 10 a.m., yet another blackout took place in the La Jolla, La Jolla Shores and Soledad Mountain areas, leaving 134 addresses without electrical service, according to SDG&E public affairs.

Repair personnel had power restored to most of the affected areas as of 11:30 a.m., the utility said. The remainder — the 168 customers affected by the two smaller outages — were expected to be back online by early afternoon, according to SDG&E.

The causes of the blackouts were under investigation, the utility reported.