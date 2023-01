Tension grows over Del Mar Bluffs train tracks repair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle over the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks continued and debates raged over whether to move the tracks or rebuild the faulty cliffside infrastructure.

The North County Transit district wants to make the most of the $300 million funding by rebuilding the bridge instead of designing a tunnel and relocating the tracks.

