Tensions begin to rise in Ukraine as a 40-mile-long Russian convoy makes its way to Belarus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, more than 20 have been injured in an explosion in central Kharkiv.

The large explosion destroyed a government building located in “Freedom Square”, the main square of Karkviv and and an architectural landmark.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emerged after the first round of “peace talks” with Russia without a ceasefire.

President Zelenskyy, accused the Kremlin of war crimes saying that Russian forces had been firing on innocent people in Kharkiv where there were no military forces stationed.

As of recently images have emerged showing a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian Military vehicles making their way to Kiev, traveling though Belarus to make their way into Ukraine.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with a member of Ukraine Parliament and the People’s Deputy of Ukraine, Kira Rudyk, to see what is happening inside of Ukraine.